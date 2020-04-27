chat with ASUS for motherboard issues

Has anyone been successful in doing a chat session recently with ASUS?

I need to do a chat session with ASUS regarding my new ROG X570 Strix-E motherboard. The website page https://www.asus.com/us/support/CallUs says that all phone support has been suspended. The "chat with us" link just leads to a self-serve FAQ page.
 
