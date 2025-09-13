Change RTX 3090

Hi everyone, I'm currently using a ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity and an Aorus fv43u (4K 144Hz).



I don't know if I should upgrade to an RTX 5080 "right now" or wait for the RTX 5080 Super. The RTX 3090 rarely exceeds 4K 60Hz with the latest games (I only use the RTX 3090 when FSR 3.1 is available).



The only thing that puts me off the 5080 is the 16GB of VRAM (right now, it seems fine, but in a few years, it'll probably be a bit lacking). The 3090 also has 24GB of VRAM.



The rest of the rig is a Ryzen 79003XD with 64GB of 6000MHz RAM, an MSI X670E Carbon Wifi motherboard.



With these specs, would you be able to handle the RTX 3090 or upgrade to the RTX 5080? Or better yet, wait for the RTX 5080 Super.



Thanks