CES 2024 Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Ultra

This is obviously a windows version of the Mac Studio ultra. I mean, Lenovo is not even trying to hide it.It seems to be able to be configured with up to an Intel i-9. And, unlike the Mac Studio, it can be upgraded. Very nice.I was soooo hoping this would also have just as powerful graphics as the Mac Studio, but it can only be configured up to an Nvidia 4060, as far as I can tell. And there seems to be no way of connecting an external graphics card. The other question mark is how quiet will it be? Mac Studios are essentially noiseless.I do really like this form factor though.