CES 2024 Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Ultra

This is obviously a windows version of the Mac Studio ultra. I mean, Lenovo is not even trying to hide it.
It seems to be able to be configured with up to an Intel i-9. And, unlike the Mac Studio, it can be upgraded. Very nice.
I was soooo hoping this would also have just as powerful graphics as the Mac Studio, but it can only be configured up to an Nvidia 4060, as far as I can tell. And there seems to be no way of connecting an external graphics card. The other question mark is how quiet will it be? Mac Studios are essentially noiseless.
I do really like this form factor though.
https://www.zdnet.com/article/lenov...or-windows-users-and-it-might-even-be-better/
