CES 2024 Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Ultra

P

Peat Moss

Gawd
Joined
Oct 6, 2009
Messages
533
This is obviously a windows version of the Mac Studio ultra. I mean, Lenovo is not even trying to hide it.

It seems to be able to be configured with up to an Intel i-9. And, unlike the Mac Studio, it can be upgraded. Very nice.

I was soooo hoping this would also have just as powerful graphics as the Mac Studio, but it can only be configured up to an Nvidia 4060, as far as I can tell. And there seems to be no way of connecting an external graphics card. The other question mark is how quiet will it be? Mac Studios are essentially noiseless.

I do really like this form factor though.

https://www.zdnet.com/article/lenov...or-windows-users-and-it-might-even-be-better/
 
Peat Moss said:
This is obviously a windows version of the Mac Studio ultra. I mean, Lenovo is not even trying to hide it.

It seems to be able to be configured with up to an Intel i-9. And, unlike the Mac Studio, it can be upgraded. Very nice.

I was soooo hoping this would also have just as powerful graphics as the Mac Studio, but it can only be configured up to an Nvidia 4060, as far as I can tell. And there seems to be no way of connecting an external graphics card. The other question mark is how quiet will it be? Mac Studios are essentially noiseless.

I do really like this form factor though.

https://www.zdnet.com/article/lenov...or-windows-users-and-it-might-even-be-better/
Click to expand...
I would agree. Lack of Occusync or at least a single Thunderbolt 4 port make it an immediate fail.

Also, making a device that only in physical appearance to a Mac product is already self defeating. The Studio is what it is because of its capability. It just also so happens to be able to occupy the form factor it does.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top