This Cerberus case is a little narrower than I thought. Not many options if you aren't going AIO cooling. Looks like I'm going to stuff a Noctua NH-U9S black version in the case since it is lower than 140mm in height. I will tack on an extra 92CM fan for push pull to make sure the i7-7700K can cut it. Will likely end of with a Rocket Lake and will see if I need to do anything with the temps. I already got a baseline idle/load temps on the current case (Fractal Define Mini C).