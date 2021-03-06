CentOS 6.10 sudo yum upgrade/update issues

I have a dedicated server hosted via 1and1 and I get the following issues when I try to do "sudo yum update" or "sudo yum upgrade" via PuTTY on Win10 Pro:
Anyone have any ideas why this comes up? It just started a few weeks ago... I didn't even realize until recently
I did all the basic troubleshooting and went to the help websites but I couldn't resolve the issue...
Any help will be greatly appreciated. Thanks, guys!
Code:
[root@server /]# sudo yum update
Loaded plugins: fastestmirror
Setting up Update Process
Loading mirror speeds from cached hostfile
epel/metalink | 3.5 kB 00:00
* epel: mirror.math.princeton.edu
http://mirror.us.oneandone.net/centos/6/os/x86_64/repodata/repomd.xml: [Errno 14] PYCURL ERROR 22 - "The requested URL returned error: 404 Not Found"
Trying other mirror.
To address this issue please refer to the below wiki article
https://wiki.centos.org/yum-errors
If above article doesn't help to resolve this issue please use https://bugs.centos.org/.
Error: Cannot retrieve repository metadata (repomd.xml) for repository: base. Please verify its path and try again
[root@server /]#
Code:
[root@server /]# sudo yum upgrade
Loaded plugins: fastestmirror
Setting up Upgrade Process
Loading mirror speeds from cached hostfile
epel/metalink | 3.5 kB 00:00
* epel: mirror.math.princeton.edu
http://mirror.us.oneandone.net/centos/6/os/x86_64/repodata/repomd.xml: [Errno 14] PYCURL ERROR 22 - "The requested URL returned error: 404 Not Found"
Trying other mirror.
To address this issue please refer to the below wiki article
https://wiki.centos.org/yum-errors
If above article doesn't help to resolve this issue please use https://bugs.centos.org/.
Error: Cannot retrieve repository metadata (repomd.xml) for repository: base. Please verify its path and try again
[root@server /]#
