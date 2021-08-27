bigdogchris
I'm looking for recommendations on a ceiling mounted USB PTZ camera for a conference room setup. Not jerry rigged, something with an actual ceiling mount.
Bonus points for one that includes software to create pre-sets.
Budget is whatever it cost. And yes, if you have a better idea than USB based, and it can be detected as a webcam for Zoom, than please let me know.
Thanks.
