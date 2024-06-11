CEB power supply?

Question on the power supplies needed for the sTR5 threadripper boards. Is this a new power supply format, or is this just two ATX power supplies. First time starting to dig into the new generation of kit and I'll be honest - first time I've dealt with a CEB form factor. Figured one of you out there has looked at this already. 2x24 pin does not sound like anything I've seen before.

Edit: this has to be just standard ATX from what I'm seeing - and that the CEB is just a new motherboard form factor. Could be very wrong... so still reaching out for anyone who might know.

Power related
2 x 24-pin Main Power connectors
2 x 8-pin +12V Power connectors
2 x 8-pin PCIe to CPU power connectors
1 x 6-pin PCIe Power connector
 
It's just ATX PSUs. The second one is actually optional depending on how much overclocking (or just turning on PBO) you intend to do with the CPU. Same goes for the W790 boards. While I don't doubt that power from the second 24 pin (the 3.3V/5V, mainly) is being used by the board in some capacity, it's more about controlling the PSU directly to turn it on or off vs. something like a dual PSU adapter board. Though Phanteks did make the Revolt X which was intended to power two separate systems in the same case.

CEB isn't new. The SSI standards (CEB, EEB, MEB, TEB) are for workstation and server motherboards and date back decades. CEB and EEB overlap a fair amount with ATX, and many large cases have the appropriate additional holes drilled for standoffs.

The power list you have isn't quite correct, at least for the boards I've seen. It's 4x8 pin CPU (EPS12V) connectors. EPS12V can supply 300W while 8-pin PCIe is only specced for 150W. The number of PCIe connectors on the boards varies between models to supply the necessary amount of power required by each slot (and can be optional depending on particular installations and the cards used).
 
https://www.asus.com/motherboards-components/motherboards/workstation/pro-ws-trx50-sage-wifi/

This was the board I was looking at. The thing that tripped me up was the 2x24 pin main power connectors it listed. All of my previous threadrippers were standard ATX, so digging through the spec, what they were doing was unfamiliar. Did the naive search for CEB power supplies, and found nothing.

https://dlcdnets.asus.com/pub/ASUS/...FI_EM_V3_WEB.pdf?model=Pro WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI

looks like it includes some custom 8 pin connectors. (page 2-10)

And... yah, your math makes perfect sense on the power. Much appreciated.
 
SSI power supplies are defined under the EPS standard, which is derived from ATX, and basically incorporated into most modern desktop PSUs. The 8 pin CPU adapter is called EPS12V because the EPS standard invented it for server CPUs that needed more power than the ATX P4 connector provided (108W). With server and now HEDT/Workstation CPUs hitting the extra high core counts and sheer OC potential combined, the power needed for such systems is exceeding what a single PSU can provide (the two 300W EPS connectors+GPUs dilemma). MB manufacturers are just acknowledging that guidance from AMD/Intel and building it into their boards. TR7000 can pull 800W alone just by enabling PBO. There are OCs at 1800W, just for the CPU. That's nuts. Old HEDTs (SkylakeX+/TR1k-5k) were known to easily cross 500W. I keep my own 10980 in the 350-400W range just so the cooler stays quiet.

Real janky using an 8pin CPU->8pin PCIe connector. I mean, why? I'm sure* Asus built the adapter to not melt at power draws over 150W, but wouldn't it be easier to just use another EPS slot?

*No I'm not.
 
