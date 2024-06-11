CEB power supply?

Question on the power supplies needed for the sTR5 threadripper boards. Is this a new power supply format, or is this just two ATX power supplies. First time starting to dig into the new generation of kit and I'll be honest - first time I've dealt with a CEB form factor. Figured one of you out there has looked at this already. 2x24 pin does not sound like anything I've seen before.
Edit: this has to be just standard ATX from what I'm seeing - and that the CEB is just a new motherboard form factor. Could be very wrong... so still reaching out for anyone who might know.
Power related
2 x 24-pin Main Power connectors
2 x 8-pin +12V Power connectors
2 x 8-pin PCIe to CPU power connectors
1 x 6-pin PCIe Power connector
