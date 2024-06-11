CEB power supply?

It's just ATX PSUs. The second one is actually optional depending on how much overclocking (or just turning on PBO) you intend to do with the CPU. Same goes for the W790 boards. While I don't doubt that power from the second 24 pin (the 3.3V/5V, mainly) is being used by the board in some capacity, it's more about controlling the PSU directly to turn it on or off vs. something like a dual PSU adapter board. Though Phanteks did make the Revolt X which was intended to power two separate systems in the same case.



CEB isn't new. The SSI standards (CEB, EEB, MEB, TEB) are for workstation and server motherboards and date back decades. CEB and EEB overlap a fair amount with ATX, and many large cases have the appropriate additional holes drilled for standoffs.



The power list you have isn't quite correct, at least for the boards I've seen. It's 4x8 pin CPU (EPS12V) connectors. EPS12V can supply 300W while 8-pin PCIe is only specced for 150W. The number of PCIe connectors on the boards varies between models to supply the necessary amount of power required by each slot (and can be optional depending on particular installations and the cards used).