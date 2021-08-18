CDN issues again?

Hello,Seems I have the random issue of pictures not loading in threads. It works fine one page, usually funny pic thread, then go to the next page and nothing loads but broken images.Checked for example one image:hardforum.b-cdn.netAs I do run PFSense with filters, verified the domain is wide open, no blockage on my side. Using Brave browser and I am not blocking anything on the [H] site.Funny enough, while typing this out, suddenly the URL above then just loaded...happens 2-3 times a day now..