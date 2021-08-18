CDN issues again?

MrGuvernment
Hello,
Seems I have the random issue of pictures not loading in threads. It works fine one page, usually funny pic thread, then go to the next page and nothing loads but broken images.
Checked for example one image:
hardforum.b-cdn.net
https://hardforum.b-cdn.net/data/at.../486085_Screenshot_20210813-153253_Google.jpg
As I do run PFSense with filters, verified the domain is wide open, no blockage on my side. Using Brave browser and I am not blocking anything on the [H] site.
Funny enough, while typing this out, suddenly the URL above then just loaded...
https://hardforum.b-cdn.net/data/at.../486085_Screenshot_20210813-153253_Google.jpg
happens 2-3 times a day now..
