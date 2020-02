CCD MI-6: Performance in a 6.7L MIcrotower

After reading so much about the great cases being designed by the community (A4, M1, L3, etc), I came up with a case derivative idea.It is a bit of a niche idea: a case just big enough for the recent mini-ITX-sized high-end GPUs. Since there are now 5 mfgrs (Gigabyte, XFX, ASUS, EVGA, Sapphire) offering m-ITX models covering GTX960, 970, R9-380, Nano and R9-285, it might make some sense. It uses the fantastic layout of the opposed GPU/CPU in Dondan's A4 as the starting point, with the separated GPU and the direct cooling.My thought was the new GPUs (largest about 7.2") could yield a pretty small case footprint. The rough size is about 5.2" wide x 9.5" tall x 8.2 deep, which means 2 can fit side by side on 1 sheet of paper, which sounds pretty sweet.I put the PSU on the bottom to reduce the depth. I picked the SFX PSU which drives the 5"+ wide case requirement (it's not going to win any HTPC low profile contests, lol). I started with Flex and TFX, but as we all know the fan size is so small which drives the noise level so high, I couldn't stand the idea.I want to design a case that is so small it can sit on the desk without getting in the way, have enough power for gaming, and LAN parties or whatever, be able to hold 3 HDDs (2.5") and be simple to manufacture, and not look too horrible. It's around 6 liters, thus the name MI-6. I'm still kicking around the idea, and it is a bit "nichey" but would appreciate feedback.Thanks.Here is a render of one side of the case.