Caster Wheels for more chair height

Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 21,678
I have some Caster wheel on order which are 3 1/2 inches high compared to the stock 2 inch wheels that came with my chair.
What I'm trying to do is get my chair a few inches higher along with a Seat Cushion from Cushion Lab hoping I can get a gaming Desk down the road which average 28 inches to 30 inches high. Or I might spring for a large Drafting table.
What I'm trying to do is get my chair a few inches higher along with a Seat Cushion from Cushion Lab hoping I can get a gaming Desk down the road which average 28 inches to 30 inches high. Or I might spring for a large Drafting table.