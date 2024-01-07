Caster Wheels for more chair height

Comixbooks

I have some Caster wheel on order which are 3 1/2 inches high compared to the stock 2 inch wheels that came with my chair.

What I'm trying to do is get my chair a few inches higher along with a Seat Cushion from Cushion Lab hoping I can get a gaming Desk down the road which average 28 inches to 30 inches high. Or I might spring for a large Drafting table.
 
