This is a Caselabs S8 in beautiful white, its just amazing in the pics and I'm sure in person it will just be even more amazing. This will be my new build so my kids can have my current gaming pc to themselves as they have been wanting mine since I built it last year.

Looking forward to see how it turns out as I have only had the bigger caselabs cases in the past but i wanted to shrink down a bit so I'm nervous and excited to see how I work in a small case. Should be here next Monday and I cant wait to get it home and get it put

together. Only needing to find a pedestal and side rad mounts for main case and pedestal area. If you have parts please pm me and we can go from there. Mod on fellas.........