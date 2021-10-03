CASELABS Resurrected

Reality

Reality

The new owner told us the following: “The most important thing to me is that the spirit of CaseLabs is maintained no matter what new products I release. I want to keep the same level of quality and craftmanship and, where it is possible, modularity as before CaseLabs went bankrupt. I'm a firm believer in the right to repair and keeping it simple for the end user. Existing and future products from CaseLabs shall reflect that.” -Gamers Nexus

 
WorldExclusive

Because multi gpu system are no longer a thing, I don't know how they can revive certain models.
Cases will need to be smaller but they can make server/mining racks.

I hope they don't get distracted with legacy designs.
 
NightReaver

Because multi gpu system are no longer a thing, I don't know how they can revive certain models.
Cases will need to be smaller but they can make server/mining racks.

I hope they don't get distracted with legacy designs.
Larger cases can still be useful for cooling purposes. Not everyone is into the whole "cram everything into every square inch possible" fad. Nothing beats a well built full tower.
 
Dan_D

Larger cases can still be useful for cooling purposes. Not everyone is into the whole "cram everything into every square inch possible" fad. Nothing beats a well built full tower.
This describes me in a nutshell. I don't like to work on cramped tiny ass cases. I'm running a Thermaltake clone (Thermalfake) of a Caselabs design as I bought it right about the time Caselabs went under.
 
NightReaver

This describes me in a nutshell. I don't like to work on cramped tiny ass cases. I'm running a Thermaltake clone (Thermalfake) of a Caselabs design as I bought it right about the time Caselabs went under.
Yup. Case designers sometimes forget to factor in "tool/hand space" in their everlasting quest of chasing space efficiency. Same thought process plagues car designs.
 
Reality

that SMA8 Gamers Nexus shows in that video with the blue interior is really fucking nice looking. perfect color contrast
 
D-EJ915

M-oll is the new owner and was posting about it on the caselabs thread on overclock.net they may post more updates there.
 
WorldExclusive

Larger cases can still be useful for cooling purposes. Not everyone is into the whole "cram everything into every square inch possible" fad. Nothing beats a well built full tower.
Caselabs made cases beyond full tower. They made modular water cooling cases that needed more internal volume than normal.
That was the reason why they began to make the S-line, which was still large compared to similar ITX and mATX cases on the market.

I owned CL cases. Lack of a filter system and the need to buy pricey fan brackets made it cost prohibitive for air cooling. The FT02 and my current FT04 are complete cases out of the box for air-cooling.
CL went out of business for a reason (client and material cost issues) and a subsect of enthusiasts will not revive the brand if they aim to make legacy designs.

In the long run, the new Caselabs will begin to make cheaper/smaller cases like Lian Li and Corsair. The market just isn't the same as 7 years ago.
But you're welcome to convince yourself those legacy designs will keep them afloat.
 
jerry8169

Steve said they didn't know what bends to make as they only had the flats from the original Caselabs. Of course, they could always just ask Thermaltake.. lol
 
NightReaver

Caselabs made cases beyond full tower. They made modular water cooling cases that needed more internal volume than normal.
That was the reason why they began to make the S-line, which was still large compared to similar ITX and mATX cases on the market.

I owned CL cases. Lack of a filter system and the need to buy pricey fan brackets made it cost prohibitive for air cooling. The FT02 and my current FT04 are complete cases out of the box for air-cooling.
CL went out of business for a reason (client and material cost issues) and a subsect of enthusiasts will not revive the brand if they aim to make legacy designs.

In the long run, the new Caselabs will begin to make cheaper/smaller cases like Lian Li and Corsair. The market just isn't the same as 7 years ago.
But you're welcome to convince yourself those legacy designs will keep them afloat.
Oh boy, more poorly made ill fitting LL and Corsair cases. If they want to sell out on the CaseLabs name and go that route well that's their business. But hey, that's the market. Everyone seems to want to spend $3000 on parts and bling to toss into the cheapest case possible. Mashing radiators wherever and starving fans behind hideaway panels and whatnot.
 
travm

Larger cases can still be useful for cooling purposes. Not everyone is into the whole "cram everything into every square inch possible" fad. Nothing beats a well built full tower.
Hell yes. I tried the sff thing years ago. The memories will persist long time. Mid towers can slide at times, but full tower ftw.
 
travm

Steve said they didn't know what bends to make as they only had the flats from the original Caselabs. Of course, they could always just ask Thermaltake.. lol
Or hire a competent engineering tech. Sheet metal is gravy if you have the flats worked out. That is literally the hard part
 
Reality

Ive got my Lian Li PC-A05b still, mid tower with the 180⁰ Mobo rotated on the opposite side, build quality is better than most of the shit LL makes these days, I would still prefer my old CASELABS M8 though but it was basically a piece of furniture
 
Dan_D

Oh boy, more poorly made ill fitting LL and Corsair cases. If they want to sell out on the CaseLabs name and go that route well that's their business. But hey, that's the market. Everyone seems to want to spend $3000 on parts and bling to toss into the cheapest case possible. Mashing radiators wherever and starving fans behind hideaway panels and whatnot.
Caselabs never made sense to me from a business perspective. I had nothing against having ultra-high end offerings. However, I always wondered how the company survived when all of their cases started at "really fucking expensive" and only went up from there. If you want to have a successful business, top tier items you sell only a few units of is hard to sustain a business on. Back in the day, the brushed Aluminum Lian-Li's and Caselabs type cases were several hundred dollars, but how many units did they really move? Lian-Li was smart enough to have more diverse offerings, Caselabs wasn't. I'm not sure what their sales numbers were, but Caselabs obviously didn't move enough units to sustain them.

I expect Caselabs will have some "bread and butter" models that will be affordable alternatives to things like the Lian-Li PC-O11 Dynamic which has proliferated the market like a damn Glock 19. My hope is that this will allow them to continue to offer higher end options to those who want them. But there is no way that a resurrected Caselabs can sustain itself for very long selling only expensive models in a market where sub-$200 Lian-Li and Corsair case models exists. I'm sorry, but that's just not realistic.
Ive got my Lian Li PC-A05b still, mid tower with the 180⁰ Mobo rotated on the opposite side, build quality is better than most of the shit LL makes these days, I would still prefer my old CASELABS M8 though but it was basically a piece of furniture
There is nothing wrong with the Lian-Li PC-O11 Dynamic. It's a great case for the price. If you think that's a bad quality case, you haven't done enough budget builds. I've built systems in abhorrent cases that would have you begging a customer to spend just a few dollars more on their case. Cases so bad that it would make you debate about kicking a few bucks in yourself just so you wouldn't have to cut your fingers to the bone on cases with razor thin walls that cut deep like a scalpel with all the precision of a rusty steak knife. Cases with wire management so bad, you are pretty sure that it was designed by someone who never tested the case with actual computer hardware in it during its development. Or even cases so bad, you can't believe the people who designed it ever actually built computers before.
 
NightReaver

Eh, idk. I base my quality comments off my 900D. Proof that I can't spend my way to high quality when it comes to PC cases. I'm not knocking people for wanting cheap cases, but it would be nice to actually have an "end all be all" option (which I was hoping the 900D would deliver on).

I remember reading someone's water cooling journey in the 1000D in the cooling subfourm. Same story. You spend all this money on a Corsair case expecting a dream case....and it just doesn't do it.

So yeah, if they have to churn out some crap like that to keep the lights on while still offering some higher end offerings then that would be great. If not, I planned on going back to building my own in wood once I get the workshop put together.
 
Dan_D

Eh, idk. I base my quality comments off my 900D. Proof that I can't spend my way to high quality when it comes to PC cases. I'm not knocking people for wanting cheap cases, but it would be nice to actually have an "end all be all" option (which I was hoping the 900D would deliver on).

I remember reading someone's water cooling journey in the 1000D in the cooling subfourm. Same story. You spend all this money on a Corsair case expecting a dream case....and it just doesn't do it.

So yeah, if they have to churn out some crap like that to keep the lights on while still offering some higher end offerings then that would be great. If not, I planned on going back to building my own in wood once I get the workshop put together.
I liked the 900D, but the fact is that Corsair has gotten better at its case game over the years. That being said, no one case has ever been 100% perfect. Yes, a Lian-Li O11-Dynamic or Dynamic XL isn't perfect either, but they are popular because they are better than the vast majority of what's out there. The quality is what you'd expect for the money. However, the actual design of the Lian-Li cases is pretty good. I've built a number of machines in those cases and have very few complaints about them. That's both for air cooled and water cooled builds. Soft tubing, hard, AIO,etc. I've done it all in the Lian-Li PC-O11 Dynamic/XL. I've also built a number of machines in the Corsair Crystal cases. I like those less, but you can certainly do worse.

The problem is that cases are somewhat like houses. Even when you think you've found the perfect one, actually living with it day to day teaches you that something could always better even if you didn't see it initially.
 
