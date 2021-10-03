CASELABS Resurrected

NightReaver said: Oh boy, more poorly made ill fitting LL and Corsair cases. If they want to sell out on the CaseLabs name and go that route well that's their business. But hey, that's the market. Everyone seems to want to spend $3000 on parts and bling to toss into the cheapest case possible. Mashing radiators wherever and starving fans behind hideaway panels and whatnot. Click to expand...

Reality said: Ive got my Lian Li PC-A05b still, mid tower with the 180⁰ Mobo rotated on the opposite side, build quality is better than most of the shit LL makes these days, I would still prefer my old CASELABS M8 though but it was basically a piece of furniture Click to expand...

Caselabs never made sense to me from a business perspective. I had nothing against having ultra-high end offerings. However, I always wondered how the company survived when all of their cases started at "really fucking expensive" and only went up from there. If you want to have a successful business, top tier items you sell only a few units of is hard to sustain a business on. Back in the day, the brushed Aluminum Lian-Li's and Caselabs type cases were several hundred dollars, but how many units did they really move? Lian-Li was smart enough to have more diverse offerings, Caselabs wasn't. I'm not sure what their sales numbers were, but Caselabs obviously didn't move enough units to sustain them.I expect Caselabs will have somemodels that will be affordable alternatives to things like the Lian-Li PC-O11 Dynamic which has proliferated the market like a damn Glock 19. My hope is that this will allow them to continue to offer higher end options to those who want them. But there is no way that a resurrected Caselabs can sustain itself for very long selling only expensive models in a market where sub-$200 Lian-Li and Corsair case models exists. I'm sorry, but that's just not realistic.There is nothing wrong with the Lian-Li PC-O11 Dynamic. It's a great case for the price. If you think that's a bad quality case, you haven't done enough budget builds. I've built systems in abhorrent cases that would have you begging a customer to spend just a few dollars more on their case. Cases so bad that it would make you debate about kicking a few bucks in yourself just so you wouldn't have to cut your fingers to the bone on cases with razor thin walls that cut deep like a scalpel with all the precision of a rusty steak knife. Cases with wire management so bad, you are pretty sure that it was designed by someone who never tested the case with actual computer hardware in it during its development. Or even cases so bad, you can't believe the people who designed it ever actually built computers before.