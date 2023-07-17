Case suggestion needed for new build

I haven't bought a case in 10+ years and I'm going nuts on the options right now. Here's what I'll be putting in it and what I need out of it...

*Standard air/fan cooling. Not overclocking.

*Don't need RGB or even a window. The look means almost nothing to me. I don't care if I see my parts inside. More concerned with noise and proper airflow.

Ryzen 5 7600x

Gigabyte B650 AuRUS Elite AX ATX AM5

Peerless assassin 120 SE

Corsair RM850x

RX580 - This will get upgraded at some point so know I'll need room for a longer card.

*Need room for 2x 3.5 inch drives and 2x 2.5 inch drives. But also don't want it to be massive.

*Would like USB & USB C ports on front IO.

Is there anything worth it for under $100? I know that's the big thing. I miss the days of buying $25-40 cases. Looking at Corsair 4000D and be quiet 500DX as 2 options.



So, simple/not fancy, quiet, good airflow, fits my stuff, won't cost a fortune. Appreciate any opinions.