Case selection = SAD!

mullet said: I have been out of it for almost a decade (see sig) I was thinking about some new rigs and I always start looking for cases. WHAT happened to all the awesome cases, all aluminum? All I am seeing is plastic and stamped steel junk!!! Not to mention holes and grills everywhere making it a dust factory. I guess I will keep my old all Aluminum cases then. Is there a place I am not looking? newegg, amazon, frozen cpu?



Yea no. Most if not all of the popular cases from reputable companies are as you described. Oh and add the RGB.I did settle on a Corsair 5000D airflow tho. I was impressed by the build quality and features. The new cases DO have many more features the older cases lacked. Wire management is a major bonus, and usually much better airflow.With proper dust filters (included on the higher end nice cases) you will not have a dust problem. My case has 9 fans, but all the panels have dust filters. Havent had any issue with dust. Or noise for that matter. I keep them all relatively low, since there are so many. Keeps its nice and cool.