Case selection = SAD!

mullet
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 19, 2004
- Messages
- 1,667
I have been out of it for almost a decade (see sig) I was thinking about some new rigs and I always start looking for cases. WHAT happened to all the awesome cases, all aluminum? All I am seeing is plastic and stamped steel junk!!! Not to mention holes and grills everywhere making it a dust factory. I guess I will keep my old all Aluminum cases then. Is there a place I am not looking? newegg, amazon, frozen cpu?
Sorry Rant over.
Sorry Rant over.