I Googled inverted m-atx cases and got a bunch of hits. One that caught my eye: SilverStone Technology SST-LD01B Be Quiet makes many of their cases that can be traditional or inverted Like the Dark Base 900 and 700, although they are ATX.The Corsair Carbide Air 240 technically isn't inverted, but since it's symmetrical I don't see why you couldn't flip it upside down. Only thing you would need to do is correct the case badge on the front, which should be easy enough as I am sure it's just a sticker.