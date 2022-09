I currently have a Corsair 540 Air which I love. The issue is that the max GPU length is 320mm which is too short for most of the 4090s coming out. So I need to find a different case now. Only requirement is that it can fit 280mm radiator in the top and 240mm in the front or bottom. Also GPU length needs to be at least 400mm. I would like to stay with mid sized case if possible. Budget wise I can go up to $300. What are your recommendations?