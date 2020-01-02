Case recommendations - basic, good airflow

Happy new year! I'm starting the year off right, building my first rig since my Intel 2700k I've been banging on for a while now. I'm building an AMD 3900x, Gigabyte x570 Aorus pro wifi, Gigabyte Aorus NVMe Gen4 1TB, 2x16GB RAM, reusing PSU and GTX 1080 TI GPU. I have plenty of case fans of various sizes. With three kids, my free time and patience for overclocking has diminished so that's not a priority. I'm just looking for something with good cable management, good construction, good airflow, full size or mid size, reasonably priced. But, would like to be able to use my existing fans. Any help would be greatly appreciated!