Case recommendations - basic, good airflow

    MRAB54

    Happy new year! I'm starting the year off right, building my first rig since my Intel 2700k I've been banging on for a while now.

    I'm building an AMD 3900x, Gigabyte x570 Aorus pro wifi, Gigabyte Aorus NVMe Gen4 1TB, 2x16GB RAM, reusing PSU and GTX 1080 TI GPU. I have plenty of case fans of various sizes.

    With three kids, my free time and patience for overclocking has diminished ;) so that's not a priority. I'm just looking for something with good cable management, good construction, good airflow, full size or mid size, reasonably priced. But, would like to be able to use my existing fans.

    Any help would be greatly appreciated!
     
    Dajinn

    The P400A from Phanteks seems to be a solid, safe choice for good airflow, solid construction, and features at a low price point. Also has TG.

    If I was going to 'champion' any brands right now for the most feature rich chassis, I'd probably recommend Fractal or Phanteks. My second recommendation would be a Meshify S2 which has tons of 140mm fan mounts so you can push plenty of air while maintaining relatively low nose pollution.
     
