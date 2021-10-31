Case recommendation

Hello,

I currently have a Lian Li Lancool II with an AMD 3800 cooled by an ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 280 and an air cooled 1080ti. I recently hit the queue for an Evga 3080ti Hydro Copper card. I picked up a Bitspower Smart Combo Xtreme 240 all-in-one cooler for the video card. I'm not seeing how I can fit it into the Lancool II so am looking into upgrading the case. Would a Lian Li O11 Dynamic XL handle it? Any other cases to recommend? thanks.