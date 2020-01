Fractal Design Define R6

Fractal Design Meshify S2

Phanteks Enthoo Pro

Phanteks Eclipse P600S

be quiet! Silent Base 801



All these have windowless versions available. Most will support 2x 240mm or larger.



If you are pricing out a workstation for a business, I recommend buying from a manufacturer like HP or Dell instead of building it yourself.



