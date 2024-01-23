Case intake fan setup (airflow vs. static pressure)

Sumanji

Sumanji

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 28, 2018
Messages
76
Fan manufacturers seem to broadly have two types of fan: 1) AF - optimized for higher airflow but with lower static pressure, 2) SP - higher static pressure, traded off for lower airflow.

Typically it seems like the the AF fans are positioned as case fans, and the SP fans for heatsinks/radiators.

However, reading around it seemed like people fancy the SP fans as intakes, especially when pulling through a front dust filter or restrictive front panel (higher pressure more useful in this scenario?).

What experience/opinions do y'all have?
 
Well, you'll probably get a ton of opinions on this subject, some claiming they can actually tell the difference, and others saying that, with a few possible exceptions, the differences are pretty small in real world uses, regardless of what the spec sheets may say....

One thing that is a near constant is that higher airflow almost always = more noise. If that is not an issue for you & your particular use case, then I generally recommend going for the AF models, otherwise stick with the SP versions :)

Personally, I have used both kinds for both purposes in many different builds with various cases over the years, and at most, I noticed only a few degrees of temp drops and/or noise level differences with the AF fans vs. SP's...and in most mid or full towers, it won't really matter much, but in mini-type towers, it probably will...

And I have used many different brands & models of fans in many different configurations, but that's just my experiences, whatever that may be worth :D
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top