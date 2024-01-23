Case intake fan setup (airflow vs. static pressure)

Sumanji
Jul 28, 2018
76
Fan manufacturers seem to broadly have two types of fan: 1) AF - optimized for higher airflow but with lower static pressure, 2) SP - higher static pressure, traded off for lower airflow.
Typically it seems like the the AF fans are positioned as case fans, and the SP fans for heatsinks/radiators.
However, reading around it seemed like people fancy the SP fans as intakes, especially when pulling through a front dust filter or restrictive front panel (higher pressure more useful in this scenario?).
What experience/opinions do y'all have?
