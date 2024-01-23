Case intake fan setup (airflow vs. static pressure)

Well, you'll probably get a ton of opinions on this subject, some claiming they can actually tell the difference, and others saying that, with a few possible exceptions, the differences are pretty smalluses, regardless of what the spec sheets may say....One thing that is a near constant is that higher airflow almost always = more noise. If that is not an issue for you & your particular use case, then I generally recommend going for the AF models, otherwise stick with the SP versionsPersonally, I have used both kinds for both purposes in many different builds with various cases over the years, and at most, I noticed only a few degrees of temp drops and/or noise level differences with the AF fans vs. SP's...and inmid or full towers, it won't really matter much, but in mini-type towers, it probably will...And I have used many different brands & models of fans in many different configurations, but that's just my experiences, whatever that may be worth