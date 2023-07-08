Case for mounting dual GPUs on risers

cheesetogo
I am helping a friend put together a build that will be used for deep learning. He is going to start off with a single 4090, but may upgrade to a dual card setup.
The motherboard we're using provides only three slots between the PCIe slots, which translates to very little breathing room for the top card. Unfortunately the handful of motherboards with 4 slot spacing are like $400+ more expensive.
I'm looking for a case that could provide a good setup for mounting one or both cards on risers to deal with this problem. One example I've seen is the Lian Li PC-O11, but wanted to see if there might be some other good options. (I thought about a bitcoin mining rack, but most of those look like they are set up for 6+ cards. Might be nice to have it in a proper enclosure too for ease of moving etc.)
Thanks!
