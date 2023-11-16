Case for budget price

alfniro

Hello,

I'm hesitating for the choice of a new case, budget between 65-85 CHF (or à its the same...)

MSI MAG Forge 100R
FRACTAL DESIGN Pop Air
Corsair 4000d airflow
Be quiet pure base 500
Asus TUF Gaming GT301

or FRACTAL DESIGN Focus G for front-mounted optical drive.

my future config:
https://pcpartpicker.com/user/alfniro/saved/Pc8Lyc

I'm not looking for bling bling, but a mid-tower case with efficient air cooling.

Thanks for your advice!
 
