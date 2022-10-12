Case Dark Flash Knight K1 Fan Setup

HiI bought case and 7 fans. How to make good airflow? Dark Flash Knight K1 isn't typical case so i need some help. My setup is Gigabyte X570 Aorus Pro, RTX 3060 Ventus 2x 12GB, Ryzen 7 5800X, AMD Wrath Prism, 2x32 GB Ripjaws 3600 OC CL 16 DDR 4. In guide setup looks that.