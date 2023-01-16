Case accommodating RTX 4090 as well as 3.5" drive bay stack?

I'm largely resigned to the reality that a 4090 FE is not something I will be able to source, which may leave me to deal with a much larger card. My current case, a Define R6, absolutely will not fit such a card. Part of the problem (I think) is that my use case needs room for a stack of minimum 5 3.5" spinning hard drives, and I want these drives to receive a decent amount of air flow. I know that cases, including my Fractal, have removable front drive cages that would easily accommodate a 4090. However, I do need those cages.



Looking for suggestions on a high quality case that could accommodate both 4090 and spinning storage. I'd appreciate any leads, as I head off to the computer store to see what options they have.