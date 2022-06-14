Card Readers - Anyone still use?

TeleFragger
Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 10, 2005
- Messages
- 926
Looking at adding a card reader to my build in progress...
I have a dslr and do use an external unit now for CF and SD and Micro SD (for 3d printer)
Now I am thinking just get one with USB-C as well to charge my cell phone..
what do you think about this?
https://www.amazon.com/EZDIY-FAB-Internal-Reader-Support-Computer/dp/B07ZHCN2CX
