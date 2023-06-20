Capcom Town

Armenius
Capcom is celebrating their 40th anniversary with a resource-intensive website that allows you to explore their franchises and play classic games for free. The NES and SNES games are being run on the Ares emulator according to the credits (a very fast and compatible modern emulator), and support Xinput controllers. Each area of the town shares the history and fun facts about their respective franchises.
https://captown.capcom.com
