Cap fell off ASUS Motherboard

I recently bought an ASUS M4A785TD-M EVO off of ebay. This isnt a practice I usually do but the customer was very specific he wanted this particular AM3 board and it wasnt available at a reasonable price anywhere else. It arrived quickly and looked good but when I went to put it into the case one of the capacitors fell off. This is a thru hole cap and the leads had pulled out of the rubber base of the body. Looking at the location where the cap came from, I believe its part of the power phase array.
The board works without it, boots normally and doesnt appear to be unstable in any way. But then I havent stressed it either. Does anybody out there know if its safe to run the board while I try and find a replacement cap. I know I can solder a new one in and the customer is adamant he wants this particular board. But Im reluctant to turn it over to him without knowing if its going to die somewhere down the line. Id send it back but finding a replacement is iffy and who knows what I might get.
Ill post some photos of the board hopefully so you can see the original location.
http://oecwsa.sn2.livefilestore.com/y1pHsD-2Vgi466HYeHU-UxiOFd51QS2V-FPgr4KAEPXI67Eb6imrPKXz8yq9L2mclFf5bBj3moG-AutUR4rtnYzBbH1e2ItrmR7/IMG_1052.JPG?psid=1
http://oecwsa.sn2.livefilestore.com/y1ptLO_LXgJKVz9PXwu3dUL5f3pK5RZ72Uxp0-sfWOE-oMhe1M7yJURNk8y26eSdLUHsfXrgOLoMLGGQ3uHFnxWTYhaqvC9qaQB/IMG_1053.JPG?psid=1
http://oecwsa.sn2.livefilestore.com/y1p0ABmf2kZHcI7Uh9XIZ1M2cHMHYbVgbpvItYjMNQiA-oq3grNl0YyERPgDuf7yeLMUbHwruCf0rFOsh3dXXp1FL6ctA4ioNb3/IMG_1057.JPG?psid=1
