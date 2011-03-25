Cap fell off ASUS Motherboard

I recently bought an ASUS M4A785TD-M EVO off of ebay. This isnt a practice I usually do but the customer was very specific he wanted this particular AM3 board and it wasnt available at a reasonable price anywhere else. It arrived quickly and looked good but when I went to put it into the case one of the capacitors fell off. This is a thru hole cap and the leads had pulled out of the rubber base of the body. Looking at the location where the cap came from, I believe its part of the power phase array.The board works without it, boots normally and doesnt appear to be unstable in any way. But then I havent stressed it either. Does anybody out there know if its safe to run the board while I try and find a replacement cap. I know I can solder a new one in and the customer is adamant he wants this particular board. But Im reluctant to turn it over to him without knowing if its going to die somewhere down the line. Id send it back but finding a replacement is iffy and who knows what I might get.Ill post some photos of the board hopefully so you can see the original location.