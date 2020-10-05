Can't seem to get 2nd monitor to turn on

Hi, guys



I have a strange issue. I added a second monitor to my setup, but that monitor refuses to turn on with the monitor. I can only get one monitor to work at a time. The 2nd monitor goes into HDMI power saving mode when I have both monitors hooked up to the GPU/. I believe the primary monitor uses DVi-D (port on the far right on the 5700 XT)? The 2nd monitor uses HDMI. I am using the 2nd monitor right now with the other monitor unhooked. Anyone know a what the issue might be?



