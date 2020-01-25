Can't install KB4528760 Error: 0x800f0831

I cannot install this either via automatic update or manually. In automatic mode I get error: 0x800f0831 and in manual mode it simply says that it was not installed. Any ideas how to fix this? scannow /nfc shows nothing. Chkdsk also didn't find band sectors. DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /Restorehealth does give me the error 0x800f081f source file scould not be found. I tried doing all the fixes for this second error by downloading and mounting a win 10 image but none of them worked.



Not sure if relevant but my system time is also screwed up every time I restart requiring me to re-sync the time.



OS Build 18362.535.