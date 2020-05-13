Cant initialize disk

Strange scenario:

Computer had a bunch of 500gb hard drives in set up as a pool in Windows 10.

Computer was taken apart and drives all removed before the pool was un-pooled.

Trying to use one of the drives now, about a year later, and it won’t initialize. It’s a single 500gb drive but still shows as the pooled drive size from before. I can't find the rest of the drives any more, can’t recreate the pool.

Is there anything I can do to get this drive working?

When I try to initialize it in disk management, it says “A device which does not exist was specified.”