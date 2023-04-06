Can't get a signal from GPU

Just bought a B650 Aorus Elite and 7800X3D today. Bios Rev F3. The integrated graphics gives signal just fine but my 4090 FE won't give any signal and I get VGA error LED on the board. I thought maybe my vertical mount is screwing with it so I took it off and still no dice. Currently updating the bios to F5a to see if it fixes it but what else can I try should that fail?



EDIT: Updating to Bios F5a fixed it lol.