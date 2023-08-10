Can't figure out how to play music on multiple speakers.

Undercover_Man
I have a Genius SW-G5.1
I'm using PotPlayer64 and also VLC
I USED to be able to play music through at least two speakers plus the subwoofer.
VLC stopped after an update and I tried multiple players and found PotPlayer64 could do it.
Then more updates later and now I can't figure out how to make my music play through all my speakers and subwoofer.
I can't remember if I could only play through the front L/R speakers or if it just played the same stereo audio out the read speakers as it did the front speakers.
It definitely played through the subwoofer though.
I can't figure out the settings that I used to use to force PotPlayer to use front and/or rear speakers as well as the subwoofer.
I'm using Windows 10.
Audio default settings are as follows:
Audio Renderer: Auto
Pass-through Renderer: Default output device
2nd Audio Renderer: Do not use (Recommended)
Speakers: 2/0/0 - 2.0 Stereo (Recommended) @16-bit
Sample Rate: Same as input (Recommended)
Output: PCM (Default) (Recommended)
I want to say the Speakers setting was set to something else and maybe the Audio Renderer or Pass-through Renderer too. I can only get it to play on the center speaker only or just the front left and right speaker with zero subwoofer.
I go to the Windows Sound setting and press Configure button on my speakers and it's set to 5.1 and also tests fine out of all speakers and subwoofer. Games will also play using full 5.1 as well.
Ideas?
