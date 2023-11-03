Cannot start Intel Extreme Tuning Utility despite Undervolt protection being enabled

MazerRakham
I am unable to start Intel's Extreme Tuning Utility in either Windows 10, 11 or Server 2022. When I do try to run it, I get an error message stating that "XTU is incompatible with Windows VBS;
Your CPU/BIOS does not have Undervolt Protection support as a mitigation, so you should check the status of services that can enable VBS".
I have an Asus ROG Z690-E motherboard with an i7-12700K 3.60 GHz (12th generation) processor
I would prefer to keep VBS on and per this thread from intel:
which, unless I'm reading it wrong, means that I can run XTU with VBS if I have undervolt protection enabled in my bios, which I do in my case.
Is there any other config change I can make on my PC/bios to get XTU to work (aside from disabling VBS?) One of my ideas is that the bios is reporting the wrong info regarding undervolt protection being disabled or there might be a registry key I can set that will make XTU happy, if anyone knows that.
Thanks.
Intel® XTU is incompatible with Windows VBS if Undervolt Protection is not enabled in BIOS. Undervolt Protection is only available for 12th Generation and newer.
