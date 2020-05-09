Cannot get my 3200Mhz RAM to run at 3200

SLP Firehawk
SLP Firehawk
Jan 30, 2020
- Jan 30, 2020
- Messages
- 83
My RAM is 3200MHz RAM but seems to only run at 2666Mhz.
See pic (left side of screen, DRAM status 2666Mhz)
I do not know how to get it to 3200.
Here is my RAM:
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-128gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232965?Item=N82E16820232965
It is approved CVL RAM 128GB at 3200.
My Motherboard is ASUS Prime TRX40-Pro.
Latest BIOS.
Here are more screens that may be helpful.
As you will see I changed it to 3200 but it still shows 2666 on DRAM status on the main BIOS screen, though it says 3200 everywhere else
Attachments
-
377.4 KB Views: 0
-
335.4 KB Views: 0