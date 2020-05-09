Cannot get my 3200Mhz RAM to run at 3200

S

SLP Firehawk

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 30, 2020
Messages
83
My RAM is 3200MHz RAM but seems to only run at 2666Mhz.
See pic (left side of screen, DRAM status 2666Mhz)
ASUS3.JPG

I do not know how to get it to 3200.
Here is my RAM:
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-128gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232965?Item=N82E16820232965
It is approved CVL RAM 128GB at 3200.
My Motherboard is ASUS Prime TRX40-Pro.
Latest BIOS.
Here are more screens that may be helpful.
As you will see I changed it to 3200 but it still shows 2666 on DRAM status on the main BIOS screen, though it says 3200 everywhere else
 

Attachments

pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
17,500
2666 is probably just the default jdec speed being reported. running it in xmp puts it to 3200. check with that^^
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top