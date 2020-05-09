Cannot get my 3200Mhz RAM to run at 3200

My RAM is 3200MHz RAM but seems to only run at 2666Mhz.See pic (left side of screen, DRAM status 2666Mhz)I do not know how to get it to 3200.Here is my RAM:It is approved CVL RAM 128GB at 3200.My Motherboard is ASUS Prime TRX40-Pro.Latest BIOS.Here are more screens that may be helpful.As you will see I changed it to 3200 but it still shows 2666 on DRAM status on the main BIOS screen, though it says 3200 everywhere else