Cannot connect to printer in a seperate subnet but same domain.

Hey I have a strange problem, and maybe the great minds here can be of some assistance.



Here are the details:



Printer is an HPCP5225DM

PCs and Printer on the same domain.

PCs and Servers cannot connect to the printer that is on the different subnet. (Ping, and so on fails.)

PCs and Servers can connect to other PC's on the same subnet as the printer and through both sonic walls.

PCs are not being blocked from traveling through both sonic walls.

PCs that are inside of the sonic wall where the printer is located, and on the same subnet as the printer can connect to printer.

I can remote in to a PC that is on the subnet as the printer (My PC and servers are on the other subnet) that is inside their firewall, can connect to that printer.



Thanks everyone for the help.