Can you use a NAS as a DAS?

Peat Moss

Just curious...after doing a lot of research looking for a good diskless external hard drive enclosures (DAS), I found that DAS's are usually not really well built. Every DAS I looked at had very mediocre reviews on all the major retail sites, with the most common complaints being a) fan noise b) PSU buzzing, c) drives or drive letters not being recognized, or dropped connections. Reading through reviews and comments for various models didn't give me a lot of confidence in plopping down money for one.

It got me thinking of looking into a NAS instead. I found that there weren't nearly as many complaints about most NAS devices. Since most NAS devices have USB ports as well as ethernet connections, I wondered if I could just use a NAS as a DAS instead? I don't need the network or cloud functions right now. Maybe later if I needed a NAS, I could just use the same device.
 
NAS would be limited by your network speed, so if you only use gigabit you will be limited to 120MB/s transfers.

The ones I saw with USB ports, the USB is used for the device itself, to copy to and from USB drives, not to connect to a PC.

I am using this Mediasonic ProBox and it's been working fine since I got it a few weeks ago.
Thanks. I've read that the Mediasonic boxes run fairly hot.
 
