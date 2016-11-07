Airbrushkid
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2007
- Messages
- 2,180
Can you install Windows 7 on a Intel compute stick?
W7 does this too.Windows 10 would be even better to run on a devices like this. Specifically, outside of what heat mentioned, Windows 10 allows you to compact the OS files to take up less room on the tiny 32GB of storage.
I don't believe this is true:https://blogs.windows.com/windowsex...es-its-compact-footprint/#3HJOA9Ec21qSRD3e.97W7 does this too.
Thats different, more of an automatic function for specific files. I am talking about compressing the NTFS file system in its entirety.I don't believe this is true:https://blogs.windows.com/windowsex...es-its-compact-footprint/#3HJOA9Ec21qSRD3e.97
The stuff we're talking about is for minimizing the footprint of a Windows install. NTFS compression isn't recommended for system files.Thats different, more of an automatic function for specific files. I am talking about compressing the NTFS file system in its entirety.
You're not very technical, are you? NTFS most certainly is recommended for the OS partition and has been since XP.The stuff we're talking about is for minimizing the footprint of a Windows install. NTFS isn't recommended for system files.
What is this... I don't even...The stuff we're talking about is for minimizing the footprint of a Windows install. NTFS isn't recommended for system files.
Huh, heatlessun comes around as windows know-it-all and now this? Is his account hijacked or was he always just a troll?What is this... I don't even...
Considering NTFS has been the primary file system for Windows for a long time now - and it has always been the recommendation for NT-based versions of Windows because they're the ones that were designed for business/commercial use (you know, some level of actual administrative control over the system at the file system level which FAT/FAT32 cannot provide or support) until Vista came around and started using NTFS by default - I would have to say that seemed like a really odd statement from you considering your experience and knowledge with Windows systems.
You're not very technical, are you? NTFS most certainly is recommended for the OS partition and has been since XP.
Stop trying to be Microsoft's marketing arm when you don't understand what you are talking about.
LOL! I left out "compression" and yes NTFS is not recommended for system files: http://www.howtogeek.com/133264/how-to-use-ntfs-compression-and-when-you-might-want-to/. And as for being technical, we weren't originally talking about NTFS compression anyway. And you probably DON'T want to use NTFS compression on an Atom based system with eMMC storage anyway.What is this... I don't even...
Considering NTFS has been the primary file system for Windows for a long time now - and it has always been the recommendation for NT-based versions of Windows because they're the ones that were designed for business/commercial use (you know, some level of actual administrative control over the system at the file system level which FAT/FAT32 cannot provide or support) until Vista came around and started using NTFS by default - I would have to say that seemed like a really odd statement from you considering your experience and knowledge with Windows systems.
I can appreciate that website has to post articles to feed ads to survive like most but, that entire tidbit about NTFS compression not being recommended for system files is utterly ludicrous. Been using that for many years now without a single issue - yes that's my case scenario and no I can't say others might have had the same experience but what I can say is that you'll never find anyone at Microsoft that would dare say it's not recommended for system files in general or even specific case scenarios.OL! I left out "compression" and yes NTFS is not recommended for system files: http://www.howtogeek.com/133264/how-to-use-ntfs-compression-and-when-you-might-want-to/.
I never said that you can't compress entire volumes. But NTFS compression of system files in NOT RECOMMENDED. That's not what the Windows 10 image compression is anyway and it's not available in Windows 7. And I seriously doubt anyone would want to compress an volume on eMMC storage with an Atom SoC for performance reasons, which is why Microsoft came up with these new methods since a lot of Windows 10 devices run on this type of hardware.Compression has its drawbacks for sure, and W10 does some cool stuff with it, but to say earlier versions dont compress the OS partition along with system files is just plain ignorant.
I dont like W10 in general, but it does have some advantages, like fast boot times.
NTFS compression and OS Compaction are two completely different things. So no, Windows 7 does not do what I was talking about.W7 does this too.
I didn't say that NTFS compression was bad for anything. I said it's not recommended for system files. Period. And we're talking about an Atom SoC based systems here, hardly a monster processor. Slow CPU and storage aren't going to work well with compression, that's the worst possible combination.But saying compression is bad for any file system, that's insane, really. Hell, it even helps improve performance on today's monster processor based hardware, even with SSDs things get faster overall when file system compression is enabled, it doesn't hurt performance on modern machines, not at all.
Can you install Windows 7 on a Intel compute stick?
nice necroNo, there are no EmmC drivers for the embedded storage in windows 7.
Windows 7 is end of life and gets no security updates anymore. Using it online is a form of insanity.If you install a 32 bit 8.1 copy, you might get the proper compatibility and all the drivers.
That being said, if you really want windows 7(I do too)
It can be done, Without video card drivers.. (Will use microsoft generic driver.)
You will need to use NTLite and build yourself a win 7 os install.
With NTLite you need to add eMMc and usb 3 Drivers into your install package.
There is also an "unofficial service pack you might want to slipstream"
Create your Iso
Use Rufus to 'burn' image to Thumb Drive
You can also cut packages out, creating a "lite" version of the OS.(could also mess up the install pretty bad)
The eMMc drivers will be pretty hard to find although I've read generic ones do exist.
The usb 3 drivers should be easy enough.
I have a couple intel sticks 2GB Ram, 32 gig eMMc, atom 8350.
I have installed 8.1 64 and 32 bit. + ClassicShell(gives you windows 7 start bar instead of stupid Metro)
If you ever find the proper emmc driver, please share..
I gave up on this same project after a couple days searching.. (might go looking again)
People say that windows 10 is "faster", windows 7 is heavier. I say that is some BS..
Windows 10 might boot slightly faster but overall performance will be better on 7.
You can get window 7 to run stable on as few as 15-18 processes.
Try doing that on windows 10. You also get a much smaller install size, which is great for a 32gb drive.
It depends on what it's use is.. As a server, or a web browsing machine, I agree. For single program use.. eh.Windows 7 is end of life and gets no security updates anymore. Using it online is a form of insanity.
For a single program and Windows firewalled with an external firewall or NAT, sure. Without a firewall Win7 is very suspectible to worms etc. network based attacks. Of course I would never connect a Windows box directly to the network regardless of the version.It depends on what it's use is.. As a server, or a web browsing machine, I agree. For single program use.. eh.