Can you install Windows 7 on a Intel compute stick?

If you install a 32 bit 8.1 copy, you might get the proper compatibility and all the drivers.



That being said, if you really want windows 7(I do too)



It can be done, Without video card drivers.. (Will use microsoft generic driver.)

You will need to use NTLite and build yourself a win 7 os install.

With NTLite you need to add eMMc and usb 3 Drivers into your install package.

There is also an "unofficial service pack you might want to slipstream"

Create your Iso

Use Rufus to 'burn' image to Thumb Drive

You can also cut packages out, creating a "lite" version of the OS.(could also mess up the install pretty bad)



The eMMc drivers will be pretty hard to find although I've read generic ones do exist.

The usb 3 drivers should be easy enough.



I have a couple intel sticks 2GB Ram, 32 gig eMMc, atom 8350.



I have installed 8.1 64 and 32 bit. + ClassicShell(gives you windows 7 start bar instead of stupid Metro)



If you ever find the proper emmc driver, please share..



I gave up on this same project after a couple days searching.. (might go looking again)



People say that windows 10 is "faster", windows 7 is heavier. I say that is some BS..

Windows 10 might boot slightly faster but overall performance will be better on 7.

You can get window 7 to run stable on as few as 15-18 processes.

Try doing that on windows 10. You also get a much smaller install size, which is great for a 32gb drive.