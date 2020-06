Can you install Windows 7 on a Intel compute stick?

I can appreciate that website has to post articles to feed ads to survive like most but, that entire tidbit about NTFS compression not being recommended for system files is utterly ludicrous. Been using that for many years now without a single issue - yes that's my case scenario and no I can't say others might have had the same experience but what I can say is that you'll never find anyone at Microsoft that would dare say it's not recommended for system files in general or even specific case scenarios.The type of advanced compression that Windows 10 offers (Xpress8K, Xpress16K, and LZX) isthe same thing as the standard compression style used from Explorer and is done from the command line on an as-needed basis (since it can be configured so granularly). They offer better compression than the typical NTFS stuff that's been around for a long time now (based on the original "DoubleSpace" compression that was part of MS-DOS 6 long long ago, just simple compression that offers up to 2:1 ratios but is incredibly fast in operation).But saying compression is bad for any file system, that's insane, really. Hell, it even helps improve performance on today's monster processor based hardware, even with SSDs things get faster overall when file system compression is enabled, it doesn'tperformance on modern machines, not at all.