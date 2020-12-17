Can You Answer My Dumb Questions? (Non-native res & dci-p3 vs sRGB)

#1) How bad is it to game at 1440p on a 4K monitor?



I've always read that playing at a non-native res is worse. How much worse? Is this still true on newer displays?



Reason for question: I'm sure I'd game at 1440p and never 4k but I could occasionally benefit from 4k in non-gaming applications.

The price diff between 1440p and 4k displays is smaller than i expected.

I'd be content to just get a 1440p display if there is a significant compromise gaming at non-native res.





#2) Long ago, I read advice to avoid DCI-P3 displays unless your primary application uses this, because otherwise the colors would be oversaturated and unrealistic.

The games and applications I use are not DCI-P3, they are designed for sRGB.

I don't care about movies.



Question: Is this still true? I have seen that some DCi-P3 monitors also have a setting for sRGB, does this solve the problem, and if so do most DCI-p3 monitors have this ability?



Reason: Sure are a lot of DCi-P3 displays out now, wondering if I still should avoid them or not.