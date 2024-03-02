  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Can we get a Crypto forum please?

R

Rev. Night

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2004
Messages
2,004
I think a whole forum dedicated to Crypto would be beneficial to the members. Theres always bitcoin talk around here (HODL???) so may as well put it in one place
 
I swear at one point there was a subforum specific to crypto. But I’m guessing it was renamed?
 
Name does not make it obvious, I imagine once the volume of conversation went down it was merged with a section that use similar hardware and was the closest...
https://hardforum.com/threads/new-direction-and-subforum.2030655/

I thought we had a section already, so made a search with bitcoin in title only and saw threads that were in that section...
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top