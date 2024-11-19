Can usb hub from computer case prevent the PC from posting ?

Hello



I´ve been having a persistent issue lately



I had a gpu light ever recently swapping gpu and motherboard



First replaced the motherboard and the issue persisted



then replaced the gpu and it persisted



Replaced psu and ssd as well and it persisted



i mean , my ram was already tested in several software tests and my cpu just works as well



this doesn´t always happen , randomly the pc will hang in the vga light in the post process



the only things left are my cpu , ram , case usb hub and peripherals i think



i don´t know the root cause of this anymore



so the question is , can my cpu , ram or usb hub cause the pc to hang on the post process ( vga light ) ?



i have my pc connected to a monitor and a tv ( display port for monitor and hdmi cable for tv)



Everything works flawlessly when the pc boots ( most of the time )



I plug my pc on a line filter ( quality one )



My peripherals are : logitech g305 , hs65 corsair surround , redragon dragonborn keyboard , ********** bluetooth dongle ( i suspect this dongle as well )



i mean it doesn´t make sense at all ( unless my cpu is busted or my ram but both are well tested , no crashes when the pc is on )



thanks