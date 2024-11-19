Can usb hub from computer case prevent the PC from posting ?

Hello

I´ve been having a persistent issue lately

I had a gpu light ever recently swapping gpu and motherboard

First replaced the motherboard and the issue persisted

then replaced the gpu and it persisted

Replaced psu and ssd as well and it persisted

i mean , my ram was already tested in several software tests and my cpu just works as well

this doesn´t always happen , randomly the pc will hang in the vga light in the post process

the only things left are my cpu , ram , case usb hub and peripherals i think

i don´t know the root cause of this anymore

so the question is , can my cpu , ram or usb hub cause the pc to hang on the post process ( vga light ) ?

i have my pc connected to a monitor and a tv ( display port for monitor and hdmi cable for tv)

Everything works flawlessly when the pc boots ( most of the time )

I plug my pc on a line filter ( quality one )

My peripherals are : logitech g305 , hs65 corsair surround , redragon dragonborn keyboard , ********** bluetooth dongle ( i suspect this dongle as well )

i mean it doesn´t make sense at all ( unless my cpu is busted or my ram but both are well tested , no crashes when the pc is on )

thanks
 
Yes, it can. Test your PC with none of your peripherals plugged in and then test them each, one by one, and see if one of them is the issue.
 
o rico bluetooth dongle
 
it is not the bt dongle fault as it just happened right now

can my keyboard , mice or headset cause it ?
 
i´m also expecting the worst , could my cpu or ram cause it ? when the pc boots ( 99% of the time ) both cpu and ram works ok
 
Anything is possible but I would start with the easy stuff. Update the bios, replace the cmos battery, install Windows on a spare drive then test with a barebones system, test each memory module individually, doublecheck your heatsink mount for overtightened/loose screws and finally the biggest pita, check your case for any missing/extra or protruding standoffs that may be shorting into the MB.

If everything checks out, it might be time to pursue replacements.
 
Yes, grounded 5V rail can prevent post. Remove all USB devices, if it still fails, check for bent pins in the usb headers. If it's not an integrated shield, check that the tabs on the rear io shield aren't inside the usb ports as well.
 
it started like this , had a tuf b550m and a 4070

then updated the mobo to a mpg b550 msi and got another 4070 ( sold my old 4070 and got another one cheaper but both brand new )

my previous 4070 was a windforce and the new one was a eagle

suspected the gpu initially but it wasn´t the problem ( rmaed the eagle in time and got a 4070 super )

issue persisted

the initial change was old case , tuf b550m , 4070 windforce to atx case ( to support msi mobo ) , mpg b550 msi , 4070 eagle

pretty much the same pc but my first vga light was due to these 3 changes ( new case , new gpu , new mobo )

swapped to my asus again , same issue ( bought a new tuf just in case )

got a new 4070 super windforce , same issue

i´m wondering if my case causes it ?

since this was one of the three major components changed
 
shoudl it start removing the usb 3.0 from the motherboard ( i mean the case usb hub ) and start the computer with the mouse only ? is it bad to continuously boot and turn off to test ? thanks
 
i also forgot to ask , i have a speaker here , wondering if it will falsely beep gpu code ( which clearly is not ) or worth installing it ?
 
i´m suspecting the case since it was one of the components that have been changed ( mobo , case , gpu )
 
yeah, disconnect the usb 3, check the socket for smashed pins. you could always bench test it...
 
i will try but this is what i find it very weird , everything works in the computer ( all usb ports etc ... )

if the usb is really the culprit , i don´t know what causes it to not post sometimes

do i run any risk of using it like this ?
 
