Can someone please help with my fan setup?

I am getting the Lian li Vision case with an AIO cooler. (first time for me not going air cool). Given this case comes with no fans and me lacking experience here I am not sure what to get or where to start.



I would like to go with Lian Li fans and try to keep the controlling simple.



Here is the setup Lian Li recommends for this case:

Side Intake with push-pull 360mm radiator and 6 ×120mm fans

Rear Exhaust with 1 ×120mm fan

Bottom Intake with 3 × 140mm fans or radiator



My biggest questions:



I have never used a reverse blade fan before and I am thinking is that what I should get for the exhaust fan in the back? I'm thinking the purpose of that is to be able to see the logo on the front and get the fan to exhaust at the same time? Please correct me if this is wrong.



The other big question is it ok to be mix matching the fans?



In my mind I want the side intake AIO to have the Lian Li LCD fans but if I am using a push/pull I don't really need or want the LCD fans for the back 3 which you cant even see. In addition, for the bottom 3 fans I am debating on getting LCD vs non LCD fans and an Infinity fan for the rear exhaust. Since the UNI fans are "TL" model do I need to or should I make sure ALL fans are TL model regardless of LCD or not?



I know that is a lot but any help is appreciated as I want this build to go smooth and as hassle free as possible.