Can Liquid Metal be used on 100% Copper IHS/Heatsinks?

Hi all,I am about to tackle a few liquid metal projects (1 cpu, 2 gpu) using TG Conductonaut and I thought I had all my bases covered. Now I am reading that TG only recommends using it on nickle-based copper IHS/heatsinks. All 3 of the intended items are 100% copper, not nickle based. Does this mean that I can't use liquid metal on 100% copper? Will it need to be replaced in a year? I have zero interest delidding this yearly. A few reddit threads are saying that GA + CU = CU Alloy, can lead to issues.FYI, I will be using Kapton tape around all dies/heatsinks to help protect the pcb. Delid will be sealed in the 4 corners by crazy glue.