Can Liquid Metal be used on 100% Copper IHS/Heatsinks?

Hi all,

I am about to tackle a few liquid metal projects (1 cpu, 2 gpu) using TG Conductonaut and I thought I had all my bases covered. Now I am reading that TG only recommends using it on nickle-based copper IHS/heatsinks. All 3 of the intended items are 100% copper, not nickle based. Does this mean that I can't use liquid metal on 100% copper? Will it need to be replaced in a year? I have zero interest delidding this yearly. A few reddit threads are saying that GA + CU = CU Alloy, can lead to issues.

FYI, I will be using Kapton tape around all dies/heatsinks to help protect the pcb. Delid will be sealed in the 4 corners by crazy glue.

CPU: I7-6700K Delid. Copper IHS from Rockit 88
ith_08583632-5194-455f-9022-114a1332b219_1024x1024.jpg

GPU 1: Sapphire Pulse 5700xt
tc6g2p65f6n31.jpg

GPU 2: Sapphire Nitro 480x with Arctic Cooler Twin Turbo II
coolerturborear.png
 
Yes copper is fine. So is nickel plating. Aluminum is what you don't want to use it on.
 
Right, exactly, this is between die and IHS only. The heatsinks for the GPUs, the contact plates, are copper.

How long does it last? I read some people having to reapply the LM after a year or two.
 
I believe it is good practice to reapply it after 2 years. Fr what I read it doesn't degrade that much after 2 years and can be used for long with slight increase in temps the old we it gets.
 
