Can I have too many HDDs connected to a single USB?

I'm using my PC as a Plex server and have quite a few HDDs connected to it.2 M.2 SSDs2 internal SSDs2 external SSDs2 external HDDsI'm about to add 3 additional HDDs since I need more storageBut I've been thinking about moving all external HDDs to my... erm, storage room (pun intended).Can I connect everything to a USB 3.2 gen 2 hub and connect this hub to my PC with a long cable?I currently have this set up but with only one HDD and no hub. It works fine and the transfer speed is only a bit slower due to the cable being some 15-20meters.The difference will be 7 HDDs connected to a hub but usually only one HDD will be used.Anything I should think about? Does the hub need to be powered or is a non powered hub enough? 6 of those 7 HDDs won't have their own power delivery as they are portable HDDs.