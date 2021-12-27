Can I have too many HDDs connected to a single USB?

Nebell

Nebell

I'm using my PC as a Plex server and have quite a few HDDs connected to it.
2 M.2 SSDs
2 internal SSDs
2 external SSDs
2 external HDDs

I'm about to add 3 additional HDDs since I need more storage :rolleyes:
But I've been thinking about moving all external HDDs to my... erm, storage room (pun intended).
Can I connect everything to a USB 3.2 gen 2 hub and connect this hub to my PC with a long cable?
I currently have this set up but with only one HDD and no hub. It works fine and the transfer speed is only a bit slower due to the cable being some 15-20meters.
The difference will be 7 HDDs connected to a hub but usually only one HDD will be used.
Anything I should think about? Does the hub need to be powered or is a non powered hub enough? 6 of those 7 HDDs won't have their own power delivery as they are portable HDDs.
 
wra18th

wra18th

I would get a powered hub and just deal with the data throughput. When it comes to cable, there will be power losses with long cables.
 
