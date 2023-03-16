Can anyone tell me where CPU scaling ceases with a 1080 Ti?

Just curious if anyone has a good web or YT link where they show how a 1080 Ti handles increasingly newer or more-cored CPU's.......I currently run an 8700k at 4.9 on all cores and was honestly just wondering, figured I'd ask, no particular reason other than to *know for sure*I have no intention of upgrading my 1080 Ti anytime soon (I do very little gaming on PC currently), but seeing 8 and 10 core CPU's plummeting in price makes me think about doing some kind of small form factor build instead of the mid towers I've been using for 20...egads...no 30 years... ok maybe a Mini Tower.....get some newer technology on the ports and motherboard, faster built in Wifi, that sort of stuff.