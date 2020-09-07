Can anyone recommend external monitor for laptop with 1660 TI (Lenovo, Ryzen) listed on Amazon model 82B1000AUS?

peterac7 said:

Looking for 24 inch at minimum. Max 27 inch.



I will not be gaming but watching videos, using Microsoft Office, Teamviewer, Zoom and the like.



Might edit a few movies but only for personal use.



Not a photographer or programmer.



Might lightly touch up some photos.



1920 x 1080 is the resolution of the laptop. Should I future proof a bit and go 2k for external monitor?



1. Is this a waste since prob next laptop would be 4k anyway 4 years from now?



2. Should the external monitor be a 144 hz panel to match the laptop HDMI output (assuming it is also 144hz) or just get a different lower hz? Laptop has an HDMI out (do not know what version) but not sure what hz the port can output...



3. IPS panel perhaps?



Problem is I do not know the version of HDMI and if it does indeed output 144hz. I have a question in to Lenovo for this.

https://www.amazon.com/Lenovo-1920x...cphy=9060248&hvtargid=pla-1000827353687&psc=1

Recommendations and links appreciated.



Thanks,



a 1660ti wont run most modern games at 144 and based on what you say youre doing with it any 1080p/60 monitor should be fine. hit newegg, sort by rating, price and size and grab what suits you.