Can anyone recommend external monitor for laptop with 1660 TI (Lenovo, Ryzen) listed on Amazon model 82B1000AUS?
Looking for 24 inch at minimum. Max 27 inch.
I will not be gaming but watching videos, using Microsoft Office, Teamviewer, Zoom and the like.
Might edit a few movies but only for personal use.
Not a photographer or programmer.
Might lightly touch up some photos.
1920 x 1080 is the resolution of the laptop. Should I future proof a bit and go 2k for external monitor?
1. Is this a waste since prob next laptop would be 4k anyway 4 years from now?
2. Should the external monitor be a 144 hz panel to match the laptop HDMI output (assuming it is also 144hz) or just get a different lower hz? Laptop has an HDMI out (do not know what version) but not sure what hz the port can output...
3. IPS panel perhaps?
Problem is I do not know the version of HDMI and if it does indeed output 144hz. I have a question in to Lenovo for this.
https://www.amazon.com/Lenovo-1920x...cphy=9060248&hvtargid=pla-1000827353687&psc=1
Recommendations and links appreciated.
Thanks,
Peter
