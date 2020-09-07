Can anyone recommend external monitor for laptop with 1660 TI (Lenovo, Ryzen) listed on Amazon model 82B1000AUS?

Can anyone recommend external monitor for laptop with 1660 TI (Lenovo, Ryzen) listed on Amazon model 82B1000AUS?
Looking for 24 inch at minimum. Max 27 inch.

I will not be gaming but watching videos, using Microsoft Office, Teamviewer, Zoom and the like.

Might edit a few movies but only for personal use.

Not a photographer or programmer.

Might lightly touch up some photos.

1920 x 1080 is the resolution of the laptop. Should I future proof a bit and go 2k for external monitor?

1. Is this a waste since prob next laptop would be 4k anyway 4 years from now?

2. Should the external monitor be a 144 hz panel to match the laptop HDMI output (assuming it is also 144hz) or just get a different lower hz? Laptop has an HDMI out (do not know what version) but not sure what hz the port can output...

3. IPS panel perhaps?

Problem is I do not know the version of HDMI and if it does indeed output 144hz. I have a question in to Lenovo for this.
https://www.amazon.com/Lenovo-1920x...cphy=9060248&hvtargid=pla-1000827353687&psc=1
Recommendations and links appreciated.

Thanks,

a 1660ti wont run most modern games at 144 and based on what you say youre doing with it any 1080p/60 monitor should be fine. hit newegg, sort by rating, price and size and grab what suits you.
 
