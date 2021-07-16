Can anyone guess which card this is?

D

deathhorse

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 29, 2010
Messages
1,626
A non computer friend I have said he would give me a video card from a computer his neighbor threw out....😃

can anyone guess which it might be he sent me a meh pic but I asked him for the back side an he said just come over and get it lol. Probably won't go out his way till this weekend if that
 

D

deathhorse

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 29, 2010
Messages
1,626
Oh kinda looks like this
 

7

70 Polara

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 31, 2004
Messages
253
Good point pendragon1, with the 6-pin its a 960 or 950 with 2GB most likely. Still a decent card if you have reasonable expectations!

Edit: These still sell for over $100 on ebay.....so yeah, free is a nice price!
 
M

mda

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 23, 2011
Messages
2,062
That's also an Asus Haswell board with the ugly yellow/gold design so the 950/960 sounds about right.

Source: I have one of said ugly haswell boards.
 
