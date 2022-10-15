Can an individual SATA port die on the MB?

M76
I've been pulling out my hair during the last week trying to find what's wrong with my computer.
It would simply randomly freeze and not respond for minutes, sometimes during games it would just hang and either would continue after 10-15 seconds, or I'd loose my patience and press Reset.
After eliminating the RAM, GPU, System drive as the problem I even re-installed windows to a different SSD, and still the same shit happens.
Then I found finally that I can readily reproduce the hangup by copying files to or deleting files from one specific SSD. Hooray I thought I found the culprit the SSD is dying.
Threw the SSD into my backup PC and ran all kinds of tests and to my relief/anger every self diagnosis and software reported everything is hunky dory. Even a full surface refresh in HD sentinel passed with no issues.
I could also copy large files to it with zero issues using that PC.
So I decided the final thing that could've gone wrong is the SATA cable. So I bombed my computer apart to be able to get to the Cable and untangle it from everything else, routed a new cable.
Turn on the PC, awaiting bliss: SAME FUCKING CRAP, trying to copy to the SSD will result in the computer becoming unresponsive, sluggish, and the speed would be like using floppies.
I was out of ideas, about to throw in the towel, but then as a last hail mary it occured to me why not try a different SATA port on the MB?
And so I did, and as I'm typing this I just copied an 50gig file to the SSD with no hickups, when before everything would die from even 5 gigs. Or trying to delete a 1 gig file.
So my assessment is that yes an individual SATA port can die, unless I'm still missing something.