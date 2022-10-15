Can an individual SATA port die on the MB?

I've been pulling out my hair during the last week trying to find what's wrong with my computer.​

It would simply randomly freeze and not respond for minutes, sometimes during games it would just hang and either would continue after 10-15 seconds, or I'd loose my patience and press Reset.​

After eliminating the RAM, GPU, System drive as the problem I even re-installed windows to a different SSD, and still the same shit happens.​

Then I found finally that I can readily reproduce the hangup by copying files to or deleting files from one specific SSD. Hooray I thought I found the culprit the SSD is dying.​

Threw the SSD into my backup PC and ran all kinds of tests and to my relief/anger every self diagnosis and software reported everything is hunky dory. Even a full surface refresh in HD sentinel passed with no issues.​

I could also copy large files to it with zero issues using that PC.​

So I decided the final thing that could've gone wrong is the SATA cable. So I bombed my computer apart to be able to get to the Cable and untangle it from everything else, routed a new cable.​

Turn on the PC, awaiting bliss: SAME FUCKING CRAP, trying to copy to the SSD will result in the computer becoming unresponsive, sluggish, and the speed would be like using floppies.​

I was out of ideas, about to throw in the towel, but then as a last hail mary it occured to me why not try a different SATA port on the MB?​

And so I did, and as I'm typing this I just copied an 50gig file to the SSD with no hickups, when before everything would die from even 5 gigs. Or trying to delete a 1 gig file.​

So my assessment is that yes an individual SATA port can die, unless I'm still missing something.