Can 4070 Super push C49RG9x

I haven't built a gaming desktop since the X99 days. My last desktop had a 1080ti before the whole thing kicked bucket. I now have an itch to get into gaming and also get back into school so I ended up getting a deal on used Samsung C49RG9x monitor for school productivity/gaming. I think it's a 1440p based on the resolution of 5120x1440, 119.97Hz from the display settings I get when I connect the work laptop using Thunderbolt to DP cable.



With this crazy prices of GPU's I was thinking something in the upper-middle range. In the newly released "Super" variants of the 4070/4080 GPU's would the cheapest one possibly cause any bottleneck? Or should I end up going the 4070ti/4080 route?



I haven't decided on the CPU/MB/RAM combo yet. I live about an hour drive from 3 different Microcenters so I'll get rest of the components from there. Most likely will end up with their 12900K combo or splurge and end up with something in the 14th gen and Z790.



Any recommendation on the GPU is greatly appreciated. The monitor has the FreeSync but I would like to stay with Nvidia/Intel as I don't think i'll ever use/notice any features of FreeSync. I don't usually upgrade often so longavity would be nice. I'm going to assume the OC capabalaties on these modern GPU's isn't what it used to be as they are nearly maxed out right out of the box right?



Games I want to play:

Battlefield I, V, 2042

Assetto Corsa/ iRacing

possibly other FPS/Racing games