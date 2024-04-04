Can 4070 Super push C49RG9x

I haven't built a gaming desktop since the X99 days. My last desktop had a 1080ti before the whole thing kicked bucket. I now have an itch to get into gaming and also get back into school so I ended up getting a deal on used Samsung C49RG9x monitor for school productivity/gaming. I think it's a 1440p based on the resolution of 5120x1440, 119.97Hz from the display settings I get when I connect the work laptop using Thunderbolt to DP cable.

With this crazy prices of GPU's I was thinking something in the upper-middle range. In the newly released "Super" variants of the 4070/4080 GPU's would the cheapest one possibly cause any bottleneck? Or should I end up going the 4070ti/4080 route?

I haven't decided on the CPU/MB/RAM combo yet. I live about an hour drive from 3 different Microcenters so I'll get rest of the components from there. Most likely will end up with their 12900K combo or splurge and end up with something in the 14th gen and Z790.

Any recommendation on the GPU is greatly appreciated. The monitor has the FreeSync but I would like to stay with Nvidia/Intel as I don't think i'll ever use/notice any features of FreeSync. I don't usually upgrade often so longavity would be nice. I'm going to assume the OC capabalaties on these modern GPU's isn't what it used to be as they are nearly maxed out right out of the box right?

Games I want to play:
Battlefield I, V, 2042
Assetto Corsa/ iRacing
possibly other FPS/Racing games
 

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNPlTwWgaqs

You can see 4070 Ti performance at 5120x1440 here which is roughly 10% faster than the 4070 Super. 12GB is a little low for that resolution if you're aiming for longevity, so I'd feel safer recommending at least the 4080 Super or RX 7900XTX to bump up to 16GB and be able get the frames closer to 120 for a more enjoyable experience. Granted this video does not take DLSS (only available on Nvidia) or FSR into the equation, which most games support. So if you were willing to run DLSS/FSR Performance, and potentially lower texture quality if necessary on some titles to avoid hitting the VRAM limit you might be able to get by.

You'll definitely notice "FreeSync" aka adaptive sync (monitor refresh rate syncs to FPS) and that will work on either AMD or Nvidia ("Gsync compatible"). If you've never used adaptive sync before it's simply fantastic.

I'd suggest the 7800X3D bundle from MicroCenter over the 12th/14th gen as well. You can still OC the GPU some, but yea headroom might not be as much if you haven't upgraded in a while compared to what you had. I wouldn't expect an amazing uplift in performance but you can definitely get a little more out of it.
 
Tricky question. 5120x1440 is the same pixel count as 4K which means nothing other than a 4090 will be futureproof at maxed out settings. The 7900 XTX is a good contender, BUT DLSS is way better than FSR - DLSS uses game-specific learned sharpening filters based on a neural network whereas FSR is just motion aware sharpening using a generic upscaler. DLSS lets you run at 75% internal resolution and upscale with no real visual penalties, which is kind of necessary at such high resolutions. That's not even considering if you want to hit the 120 fps your monitor can handle.

Even the 4080 is a bit slow for 4K-like resolutions on state of the art AAA titles, but buying a 4090 this late into the release cycle (especially with current shortages) is also a dubious idea.
 
