Camera accessory companies are clueless...

Have been wanting to get a monopod for quite a while but the only one I have found that mostly fits what I want as far as features go is a rebranded YC Onion Pineta Pro with a price tag of $1,000.



Only difference is an extra ,wider, set of feet and a fancy paint job.... Really worth almost triple the price... not.



The other problem with that one is the quick release system... I need to see one in person, but it looks like just a round column is being held in by friction which is a no-go for me.



There are a couple other brands that have a different style quick release mechanism but the rest of the design is less than desirable.



It seems really dumb that one company will have a great feature and other companies will have other great features, but not one single company seems to be able to see all the obvious flaws in their product designs.



Because of this, I am trying to get the parts together so I can put together my own kit that will almost 100% be what I want. I'll probably have to design and 3D print a couple parts for adaptation to the monopod I am hopefully getting.