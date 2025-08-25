  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Camera accessory companies are clueless...

C

cyclone3d

Fully [H]
2FA
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
17,485
Have been wanting to get a monopod for quite a while but the only one I have found that mostly fits what I want as far as features go is a rebranded YC Onion Pineta Pro with a price tag of $1,000.

Only difference is an extra ,wider, set of feet and a fancy paint job.... Really worth almost triple the price... not.

The other problem with that one is the quick release system... I need to see one in person, but it looks like just a round column is being held in by friction which is a no-go for me.

There are a couple other brands that have a different style quick release mechanism but the rest of the design is less than desirable.

It seems really dumb that one company will have a great feature and other companies will have other great features, but not one single company seems to be able to see all the obvious flaws in their product designs.

Because of this, I am trying to get the parts together so I can put together my own kit that will almost 100% be what I want. I'll probably have to design and 3D print a couple parts for adaptation to the monopod I am hopefully getting.
 
cyclone3d said:
Have been wanting to get a monopod for quite a while but the only one I have found that mostly fits what I want as far as features go is a rebranded YC Onion Pineta Pro with a price tag of $1,000.

Only difference is an extra ,wider, set of feet and a fancy paint job.... Really worth almost triple the price... not.

The other problem with that one is the quick release system... I need to see one in person, but it looks like just a round column is being held in by friction which is a no-go for me.

There are a couple other brands that have a different style quick release mechanism but the rest of the design is less than desirable.

It seems really dumb that one company will have a great feature and other companies will have other great features, but not one single company seems to be able to see all the obvious flaws in their product designs.

Because of this, I am trying to get the parts together so I can put together my own kit that will almost 100% be what I want. I'll probably have to design and 3D print a couple parts for adaptation to the monopod I am hopefully getting.
Click to expand...

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1838595-REG/yc_onion_mqp162_pineta_pro_carbon_fiber.html

It's a $380 at B&H ($420 with the head).

$1000? must be some kit with whole lot of useless shit. Even RRS, notorious for overcharging, isn't that expensive. Got a link to the one you're looking at?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top