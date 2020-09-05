erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,110
"Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War's multiplayer details will be unveiled next week, but people were treated to an unexpected early glimpse of it last night when one of the streamers given access to the alpha of Treyarch's '80s sequel went live on Twitch.
DougIsRaw's viewers got to see several minutes of a multiplayer VIP escort mission set in Miami before the leak was plugged. It was, of course, captured before it could vanish, and while Activision has been busy scrubbing the internet of it, the clip keeps reappearing."
https://www.pcgamer.com/call-of-duty-black-ops-cold-war-multiplayer-was-accidentally-streamed/
DougIsRaw's viewers got to see several minutes of a multiplayer VIP escort mission set in Miami before the leak was plugged. It was, of course, captured before it could vanish, and while Activision has been busy scrubbing the internet of it, the clip keeps reappearing."
https://www.pcgamer.com/call-of-duty-black-ops-cold-war-multiplayer-was-accidentally-streamed/